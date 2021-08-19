Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 7.8%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.93. 3,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.