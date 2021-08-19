Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,598.81

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,598.81 ($33.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,640 ($34.49). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 50,051 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,598.81.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

