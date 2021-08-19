Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.