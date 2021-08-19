Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

