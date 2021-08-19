Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

