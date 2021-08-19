Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

