Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 17,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 173,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $252,839.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOA)

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

