Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 17,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 173,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.
In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $252,839.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOA)
ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
