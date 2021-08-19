scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,294. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

