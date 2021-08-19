Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SEB traded up $23.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,077.73. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,265.69. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,390.50.

Get Seaboard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.