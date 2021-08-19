Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 840,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SHLDQ remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Sears has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

