Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.58 ($0.15). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15), with a volume of 5,363,969 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of £441.82 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

In related news, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

