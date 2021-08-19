Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. 5,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $4,907,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

