Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading 0% Higher

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

