Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $82.22 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $82.22 million and $10.78 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00028781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010469 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

