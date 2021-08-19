ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $589.01. 19,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.70, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $432.10 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

