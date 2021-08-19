Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 315,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,189 shares of company stock worth $3,498,257. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.