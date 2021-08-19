Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.20 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $619.56. 307,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,796. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.00 and a 12 month high of $628.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

