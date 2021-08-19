Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.68. 278,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

