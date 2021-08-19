Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,304,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,776,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 152,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

