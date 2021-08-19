Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 5,522 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.66. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.