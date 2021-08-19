Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. Concentrix makes up 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.32. 46,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,661. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

