Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 501,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,792. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.