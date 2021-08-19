Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 2.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 781.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 2,835,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,308. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

