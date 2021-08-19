Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 4,136 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up 11.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.90% of Axos Financial worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

AX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 208,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.