Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 8,076 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

FIS traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

