Sharder (SS) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $118,176.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars.

