Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

