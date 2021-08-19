Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,960. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

