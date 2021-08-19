Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,572,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 6,010,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.