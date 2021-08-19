Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,572,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 6,010,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

