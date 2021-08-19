Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Makes New $45.57 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,572,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,054 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

