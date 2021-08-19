SHIELD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. SHIELD has a market cap of $136,808.81 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.70 or 0.06837958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01393724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00373270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00564569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00338308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00312913 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

