Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SHG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 123,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,100. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $2,787,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

