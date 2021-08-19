Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Drops By 17.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.28.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

