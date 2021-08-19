Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declines By 19.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $178.95 on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

