Short Interest in Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Grows By 18.1%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:AGHC opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Aeon Global Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.
About Aeon Global Health
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.