Short Interest in Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Grows By 18.1%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AGHC opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Aeon Global Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.