Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Decreases By 19.3%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFTM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AfterMaster has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc is an audio technology company. It engages in the the development and commercialization of proprietary, audio, and video technologies for professional and consumer use including AfterMaster HD Audio and ProMaster HD. The company was founded on May 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Hollywood, CA.

