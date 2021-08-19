Short Interest in AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Decreases By 19.3%

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AFTM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AfterMaster has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About AfterMaster
