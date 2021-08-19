Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Expands By 19.4%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

