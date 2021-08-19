Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Expands By 19.4%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

