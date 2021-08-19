Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Drops By 20.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 690,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 919.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $21.06 on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.