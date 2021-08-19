Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 20.5%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 248,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,719 shares of company stock valued at $103,090. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 131,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.