Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Decreases By 19.4%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41.

ACLLF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

