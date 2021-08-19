Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Drops By 33.2%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atreca stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

