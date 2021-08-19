Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Drops By 19.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 198,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,658. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

