Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declines By 17.9%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

