Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Grows By 17.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.1 days.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.