Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rises By 19.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,943,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.