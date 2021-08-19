Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Drops By 16.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CAG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 3,185,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
