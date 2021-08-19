Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Drops By 16.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CAG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 3,185,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.