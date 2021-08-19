Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 18.9%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

