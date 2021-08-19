Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Expands By 18.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 560,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.05. CooTek has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

