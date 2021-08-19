Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Rises By 16.8%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 264,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,545. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
