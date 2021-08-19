Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Rises By 16.8%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 264,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,545. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

