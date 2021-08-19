Short Interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Rises By 18.9%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

MSP stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 93.68. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $470,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,174,097 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.